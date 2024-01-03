Wildcats Sweep Cardinals going into Winter Break

The Wildcats enjoyed a sweep against the visiting Bloomingdale Cardinals, Thursday, December 21. The girls Varsity notched a 53-47 win. Pictured here, left to right, are #14 Clare Flory, #3 Lily Scoggin, #22 Olivia Hicks and #11 Addie Curtis exacting some defense on Bloomingdale’s Andreya Robinson.

-photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

The Marcellus Wildcats swept the visiting Bloomingdale Cardinals, December 21, on the eve of Winter Break.

The boys JV team improved their record to 4-2 by beating Bloomingdale in the opening game of the triple-header, 41-31. Leading all scorers was sophomore Jamarion Robinson with 15 points, followed by Zade Tyszka with 10, Cale Hackenberg with 6, Martelle Enright added 5, while Matt Lehew tossed in 3 and Javonne Robinson 2.

Jamarion also led with 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Enright accounted for 8 steals.

The girls Varsity followed with a 53-47 win over Bloomingdale thanks to an impressive 22 points from junior Sophia Affriseo, and 13 and 10 from seniors Olivia Hicks and Clare Flory, respectively. The win brought their record to 3-2.

Ninth grader #10 Emma Melendez fights for the rebound against Bloomingdale’s #3 Gretchen Hutchins as #3 Lily Scoggin moves in to assist. All three high school teams resume action on Tuesday, January 9, against Cassopolis. The girls Varsity travels to Cass, while the boys JV and Varsity host the Rangers. -photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

The boys Varsity capped off the evening with a 51-35 victory over Bloomingdale. Scoring in the double figures were senior Nate Mihills and freshman Abram Coffey with 11 points each, and junior Beau Ferguson who added 10. Junior Quinton Tone contributed 9, senior Dawsen Lehew added 6, and juniors Adam Bates and Parker Adams each tossed in 2. Mihills led in rebounds with 7.

At this point in the season, the ‘Cats leading scorer on Varsity is Beau Ferguson with a total of 84 points, 23 rebounds, 11 assists and 18 steals, followed by Parker Adams with 65 points, 42 rebounds, 25 assists, and 24 steals.

Martelle Enright has had the hot hand for the JVs scoring 70 points to date with 20 rebounds, 7 assists, and 49 steals, while Jamarion Robinson has accounted for 57 points, 33 rebounds, 5 assists, and 17 steals.

The Wildcats resume play on Tuesday, January 9, against Cassopolis. The boys JV and Varsity host the Rangers with a 6:00pm JV tip-off, while the girls Varsity travels to Cass for a 6:00pm start.

-stats courtesy of Shirley Mroczek