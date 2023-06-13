Your Face Here: DDA Seeks Team Member – Apply today!

There’s room for one more on the Marcellus Downtown Development Authority. Members of the Village and DDA enjoy a moment in front of the Tailgater building on East Main Street. The historic building is set to undergo much needed renovation.

Seth Carlson, DDA secretary, captures the moment for posterity with fellow board members (left to right) Nicki Hostetler, Estella Salazar, Kay McAdam, and John Ayers behind him. In back are Sarah Ayers, Economic Development Director, Village President and DDA member Dennis Irwin, DDA member Nicki Hackenberg, and Village Manager/Clerk Jacqueline Terrill. Not pictured: DDA member Blake Terrill.

The DDA is seeking applicants willing to share their expertise, time and support of the revitalization of the downtown area. Applications are available at Village Hall and online at https://villageofmarcellus.org.